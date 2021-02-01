As Time Goes By: The Best Of Jimmy Durante

As Time Goes By: The Best Of Jimmy Durante

Musique électronique

1993

1.

As Time Goes By (Extrait)

Jimmy Durante

0:30
2.

If I Had You (Extrait)

Jimmy Durante

0:30
3.

Smile (From United Artists Film "Modern Times") (Extrait)

Jimmy Durante

0:30
4.

Hi Lili, Hi Lo (From the MGM Film "Lili") (Extrait)

Jimmy Durante

0:30
5.

Make Someone Happy (Extrait)

Jimmy Durante

0:30
6.

Young at Heart (Extrait)

Jimmy Durante

0:30
7.

Hello, Young Lovers (From the 1951 Broadway Production of "The King and I") (Extrait)

Jimmy Durante

0:30
8.

Try a Little Tenderness (Extrait)

Jimmy Durante

0:30
9.

The Glory of Love (Extrait)

Jimmy Durante

0:30
10.

I'll Be Seeing You (Extrait)

Jimmy Durante

0:30
11.

September Song (From the 1938 Musical Play "Knickerboker Holiday") (Extrait)

Jimmy Durante

0:30
12.

I'll See You in My Dreams (Extrait)

Jimmy Durante

0:30

12 chansons

34 min

© Warner Archives