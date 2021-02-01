As Time Goes By: The Best Of Jimmy Durante
Musique électronique
1993
1.
As Time Goes By (Extrait)
Jimmy Durante
0:30
2.
If I Had You (Extrait)
Jimmy Durante
0:30
3.
Smile (From United Artists Film "Modern Times") (Extrait)
Jimmy Durante
0:30
4.
Hi Lili, Hi Lo (From the MGM Film "Lili") (Extrait)
Jimmy Durante
0:30
5.
Make Someone Happy (Extrait)
Jimmy Durante
0:30
6.
Young at Heart (Extrait)
Jimmy Durante
0:30
7.
Hello, Young Lovers (From the 1951 Broadway Production of "The King and I") (Extrait)
Jimmy Durante
0:30
8.
Try a Little Tenderness (Extrait)
Jimmy Durante
0:30
9.
The Glory of Love (Extrait)
Jimmy Durante
0:30
10.
I'll Be Seeing You (Extrait)
Jimmy Durante
0:30
11.
September Song (From the 1938 Musical Play "Knickerboker Holiday") (Extrait)
Jimmy Durante
0:30
12.
I'll See You in My Dreams (Extrait)
Jimmy Durante
0:30