Astor Piazzolla : Cierra tus ojos
Musique classique
2014
1.
Melodía en La menor (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
2.
Chiquilín de Bachín (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
3.
Cierra tus ojos y escucha (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
4.
Llueve sobre Santiago (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
5.
Milonga del Angel (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
6.
Libertango (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
7.
Milonga para tres (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
8.
Vuelvo al Sur (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
9.
Oblivión (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
10.
Los pájaros perdidos (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
11.
Ave Maria (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30