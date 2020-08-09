At Home at the Piano

Musique classique

2020

1.

Don´t get around much anymore (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Freude Schöner Götterfunken (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Memories of Tomorrow (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

What the world needs now (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Alice in Wonderland (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Easy (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Angel Eyes (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Aqua De Beber (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

East of the Sun (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Days Of Wine And Roses (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

April In Paris (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

Dream a Little Dream of Me (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

Fuerteventura (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
14.

He Sleeps (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
15.

Mas que nada (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
16.

Tamara´s Smile (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
17.

Moon Over Lanzarote (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
18.

Places that Belong to You (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
19.

This Guy´s in love with you (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
20.

How Deep is the Ocean (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 30 min

© Blue Flame Records