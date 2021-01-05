At The BBC – The Best Of The BBC Recordings
Rock
2013
Disque 1
1.
Harvest Home (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
2.
Heart & Soul (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
3.
Angle Park (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
4.
Inwards (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
5.
A Thousand Stars (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
6.
Close Action (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
7.
Balcony (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
8.
Lost Patrol (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
9.
The Storm (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
10.
In A Big Country (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
11.
Close Action (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
12.
The Storm (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
13.
Fields Of Fire (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
14.
Lost Patrol (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
15.
Porrohman (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
16.
Inwards (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Peace In Our Time (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
2.
Look Away (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
3.
Thousand Yard Stare (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
4.
River Of Hope (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
5.
Wonderland (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
6.
Broken Heart (13 Valleys) (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
7.
Just A Shadow (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
8.
Thousand Yard Stare (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
9.
The Seer (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
10.
Come Back To Me (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
11.
The Travellers (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
12.
King Of Emotion (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
13.
East Of Eden (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
14.
Restless Natives (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
15.
Tracks Of My Tears (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30