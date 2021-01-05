At The BBC – The Best Of The BBC Recordings

Rock

2013

Disque 1

1.

Harvest Home (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
2.

Heart & Soul (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
3.

Angle Park (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
4.

Inwards (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
5.

A Thousand Stars (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
6.

Close Action (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
7.

Balcony (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
8.

Lost Patrol (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
9.

The Storm (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
10.

In A Big Country (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
11.

Close Action (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
12.

The Storm (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
13.

Fields Of Fire (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
14.

Lost Patrol (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
15.

Porrohman (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
16.

Inwards (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Peace In Our Time (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
2.

Look Away (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
3.

Thousand Yard Stare (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
4.

River Of Hope (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
5.

Wonderland (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
6.

Broken Heart (13 Valleys) (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
7.

Just A Shadow (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
8.

Thousand Yard Stare (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
9.

The Seer (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
10.

Come Back To Me (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
11.

The Travellers (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
12.

King Of Emotion (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
13.

East Of Eden (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
14.

Restless Natives (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
15.

Tracks Of My Tears (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30

31 chansons

2 h 39 min

© UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)