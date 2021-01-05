At The Cafe Bohemia

At The Cafe Bohemia

Jazz

2001

1.

Announcement by Art Blakey (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
2.

Soft Winds (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
3.

The Theme (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
4.

Minor's Holiday (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
5.

Alone Together (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
6.

Prince Albert (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
7.

Lady Bird (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
8.

What's New (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
9.

Deciphering The Message (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30

9 chansons

1 h 05 min

© Blue Note Records