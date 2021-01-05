At The Prelude, Vol. 1

At The Prelude, Vol. 1

Jazz

1994

1.

Satin Doll (Extrait)

Red Garland

0:30
2.

Perdido (Extrait)

Red Garland

0:30
3.

There Will Never Be Another You (Extrait)

Red Garland

0:30
4.

Bye Bye Blackbird (Extrait)

Red Garland

0:30
5.

Let Me See (Extrait)

Red Garland

0:30
6.

Prelude Blues (Extrait)

Red Garland

0:30
7.

Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me) (Extrait)

Red Garland

0:30
8.

One O'Clock Jump (Extrait)

Red Garland

0:30
9.

Marie (Extrait)

Red Garland

0:30
10.

Bohemian Blues (Extrait)

Red Garland

0:30
11.

One O'Clock Jump (Extrait)

Red Garland

0:30
12.

A Foggy Day (Extrait)

Red Garland

0:30
13.

Mr. Wonderful (Extrait)

Red Garland

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Prestige