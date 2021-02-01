At War With Satan (Bonus Track Edition)

At War With Satan (Bonus Track Edition)

Rock

1984

1.

At War With Satan (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
2.

Rip Ride (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
3.

Genocide (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
4.

Cry Wolf (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
5.

Stand Up (And Be Counted) (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
6.

Woman Leather and Hell (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
7.

Aaaaaarrghh (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
8.

At War With Satan (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
9.

Warhead (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
10.

Lady Lust (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
11.

7 Gates of Hell (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
12.

Manitou (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
13.

Woman (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
14.

Dead of Night (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
15.

Manitou (Extrait)

Venom

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 09 min

© Noise Records