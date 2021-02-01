At War with the Mystics

At War with the Mystics

Rock

2006

1.

The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
2.

Free Radicals (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
3.

The Sound of Failure (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
4.

My Cosmic Autumn Rebellion (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
5.

Vein of Stars (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
6.

The Wizard Turns On... (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
7.

It Overtakes Me (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
8.

Mr. Ambulance Driver (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
9.

Haven't Got a Clue (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
10.

The W.A.N.D. (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
11.

Pompeii Am Gotterdammerung (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
12.

Goin' On (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30

12 chansons

54 min

© Warner Records