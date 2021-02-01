Atlanta Twelve String
Soul
2005
1.
Kill It Kid (Extrait)
Blind Willie McTell
0:30
2.
The Razor Ball (Extrait)
Blind Willie McTell
0:30
3.
Little Delia (Extrait)
Blind Willie McTell
0:30
4.
Broke Down Engine (Extrait)
Blind Willie McTell
0:30
5.
Dying Crapshooters Blues (Extrait)
Blind Willie McTell
0:30
6.
Pinetop's Boogie Woogie (Extrait)
Blind Willie McTell
0:30
7.
Blues Around Midnight (Extrait)
Blind Willie McTell
0:30
8.
Last Dime Blues (Extrait)
Blind Willie McTell
0:30
9.
On the Cooling Board (Extrait)
Blind Willie McTell
0:30
10.
Motherless Children Have a Hard Time (Extrait)
Blind Willie McTell
0:30
11.
I Got the Cross the River Jordan (Extrait)
Blind Willie McTell
0:30
12.
You Got to Die (Extrait)
Blind Willie McTell
0:30
13.
Ain't It Grand to Live a Christian Life (Extrait)
Blind Willie McTell
0:30
14.
Pearly Gates (Extrait)
Blind Willie McTell
0:30
15.
Soon This Morning (Extrait)
Blind Willie McTell
0:30