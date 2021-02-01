Atlanta Twelve String

Atlanta Twelve String

Soul

2005

1.

Kill It Kid (Extrait)

Blind Willie McTell

0:30
2.

The Razor Ball (Extrait)

Blind Willie McTell

0:30
3.

Little Delia (Extrait)

Blind Willie McTell

0:30
4.

Broke Down Engine (Extrait)

Blind Willie McTell

0:30
5.

Dying Crapshooters Blues (Extrait)

Blind Willie McTell

0:30
6.

Pinetop's Boogie Woogie (Extrait)

Blind Willie McTell

0:30
7.

Blues Around Midnight (Extrait)

Blind Willie McTell

0:30
8.

Last Dime Blues (Extrait)

Blind Willie McTell

0:30
9.

On the Cooling Board (Extrait)

Blind Willie McTell

0:30
10.

Motherless Children Have a Hard Time (Extrait)

Blind Willie McTell

0:30
11.

I Got the Cross the River Jordan (Extrait)

Blind Willie McTell

0:30
12.

You Got to Die (Extrait)

Blind Willie McTell

0:30
13.

Ain't It Grand to Live a Christian Life (Extrait)

Blind Willie McTell

0:30
14.

Pearly Gates (Extrait)

Blind Willie McTell

0:30
15.

Soon This Morning (Extrait)

Blind Willie McTell

0:30

15 chansons

45 min

© Rhino Atlantic