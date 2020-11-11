Atlantis (Live)
Musique classique
2020
1.
Atlantis, Oratorio for Soprano, Bariton, 2 Harps Solo, Large Mixed Choir, and Large Orchestra: Introduction (Extrait)
Netherlands Radio Choir
0:30
2.
Atlantis, Oratorio for Soprano, Bariton, 2 Harps Solo, Large Mixed Choir, and Large Orchestra: “Through the Bound Cable Strands...” (Extrait)
Netherlands Radio Choir
0:30
3.
Atlantis, Oratorio for Soprano, Bariton, 2 Harps Solo, Large Mixed Choir, and Large Orchestra: Orchestral Interlude I, “And Through That Cordage...” (Extrait)
Netherlands Radio Choir
0:30
4.
Atlantis, Oratorio for Soprano, Bariton, 2 Harps Solo, Large Mixed Choir, and Large Orchestra: “Make thy Love Sure...” (Extrait)
Netherlands Radio Choir
0:30
5.
Atlantis, Oratorio for Soprano, Bariton, 2 Harps Solo, Large Mixed Choir, and Large Orchestra: “And on, Obliquely Up Bright Carrier Bars...” (Extrait)
Netherlands Radio Choir
0:30
6.
Atlantis, Oratorio for Soprano, Bariton, 2 Harps Solo, Large Mixed Choir, and Large Orchestra: “O Arching Strands of Song!” (Extrait)
Netherlands Radio Choir
0:30
7.
Atlantis, Oratorio for Soprano, Bariton, 2 Harps Solo, Large Mixed Choir, and Large Orchestra: “Like Hails, Farewells—Up Planet-Sequined Heights...” (Extrait)
Netherlands Radio Choir
0:30
8.
Atlantis, Oratorio for Soprano, Bariton, 2 Harps Solo, Large Mixed Choir, and Large Orchestra: “From Gulfs Unfolding, Terrible of Drums...” (Extrait)
Netherlands Radio Choir
0:30
9.
Atlantis, Oratorio for Soprano, Bariton, 2 Harps Solo, Large Mixed Choir, and Large Orchestra: “O Choir, Translating Time...” (Extrait)
Netherlands Radio Choir
0:30
10.
Atlantis, Oratorio for Soprano, Bariton, 2 Harps Solo, Large Mixed Choir, and Large Orchestra: “In Single Chrysalis the Many Twain...” (Extrait)
Netherlands Radio Choir
0:30
11.
Atlantis, Oratorio for Soprano, Bariton, 2 Harps Solo, Large Mixed Choir, and Large Orchestra: Orchestral Interlude II, “Swift Peal of Secular Light...” (Extrait)
Netherlands Radio Choir
0:30
12.
Atlantis, Oratorio for Soprano, Bariton, 2 Harps Solo, Large Mixed Choir, and Large Orchestra: “Unspeakable Thou Bridge to Thee, O Love.” (Extrait)
Netherlands Radio Choir
0:30
13.
Atlantis, Oratorio for Soprano, Bariton, 2 Harps Solo, Large Mixed Choir, and Large Orchestra: “One Song, One Bridge of Fire!” (Extrait)
Netherlands Radio Choir
0:30
14.
Atlantis, Oratorio for Soprano, Bariton, 2 Harps Solo, Large Mixed Choir, and Large Orchestra: Conclusion, “Soon, In One Violent Surge It Was Gone.” (Extrait)
Netherlands Radio Choir
0:30