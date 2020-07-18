Atrophy
Rock
2009
1.
Distorted Hate (Extrait)
Death of Self
0:30
2.
Truth In Lies (Extrait)
Death of Self
0:30
3.
Finding Death In Comfort (Extrait)
Death of Self
0:30
4.
God Is Dead (Extrait)
Death of Self
0:30
5.
The Dark Passenger (Extrait)
Death of Self
0:30
6.
Venom (Extrait)
Death of Self
0:30
7.
Control (Extrait)
Death of Self
0:30
8.
Atrophy (Extrait)
Death of Self
0:30
9.
Distorted Hate [Hyper Active] (Extrait)
Death of Self
0:30
10.
Truth In Lies [Assemblage 23 Remix] (Extrait)
Death of Self
0:30
11.
The Dark Passenger [NOISUF-X Remix] (Extrait)
Death of Self
0:30