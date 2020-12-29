Au Club Saint-Germain, 1959

Au Club Saint-Germain, 1959

Jazz

2020

1.

Politely (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
2.

Whisper Not (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
3.

Now's The Time (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
4.

The First Theme (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
5.

Moanin' With Hazel (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
6.

We Named It Justice (Evidence) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
7.

Blues March For Europe No.1 (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
8.

Like Someone In Love (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
9.

Along Came Manon (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
10.

Out Of The Past (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
11.

A Night In Tunisia (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
12.

Ending With The Theme (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:29

12 chansons

2 h 07 min

© RevOla