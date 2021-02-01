Automatic (DMD)
Pop
1989
1.
Here Comes Alice (Extrait)
The Jesus And Mary Chain
0:30
2.
Coast to Coast (Extrait)
The Jesus And Mary Chain
0:30
3.
Blues From a Gun (Extrait)
The Jesus And Mary Chain
0:30
4.
Between Planets (Extrait)
The Jesus And Mary Chain
0:30
5.
UV Ray (Extrait)
The Jesus And Mary Chain
0:30
6.
Her Way of Praying (Extrait)
The Jesus And Mary Chain
0:30
7.
Head On (Extrait)
The Jesus And Mary Chain
0:30
8.
Take It (Extrait)
The Jesus And Mary Chain
0:30
9.
Half Way to Crazy (Extrait)
The Jesus And Mary Chain
0:30
10.
Gimme Hell (Extrait)
The Jesus And Mary Chain
0:30
11.
Drop (Extrait)
The Jesus And Mary Chain
0:30
12.
Sunray (Extrait)
The Jesus And Mary Chain
0:30