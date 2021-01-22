Autumn Sky

Pop

2010

1.

Highland (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
2.

Vagabond (Make a Princess of Me) (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
3.

Journeyman (Vandraren) (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
4.

Believe in Me (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
5.

Sake of the Song (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
6.

Song and Dance, Pt. 2 (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
7.

Celluloid Heroes (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
8.

Keeper of the Flame (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
9.

Night at Eggersberg (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
10.

Strawberry Girl (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
11.

All the Fun of the Fayre (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
12.

Darkness (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
13.

Dance of the Darkness (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
14.

Health to the Company (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
15.

Barbara Allen (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 01 min

© Minstrel Hall Music