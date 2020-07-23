Autumn Winds

Musique classique

2014

1.

I Lost My Love in the Wind (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
2.

Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major, BWV 1068: II. Air (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
3.

Melody (Elegy) (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
4.

Ice Lake (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
5.

The Peace Variations (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
6.

Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben, BWV 147: X. Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
7.

Meditation from Thais (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
8.

3 Songs, Op.7: I. Apres un reve (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
9.

A Song With No Words (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
10.

(The Tragedy Of) The Bumble-Bee (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30

10 chansons

41 min

© Guo Industries