Avalon [Deluxe]
Rock
2008
1.
She Loves Me So (Extrait)
Anthony Green
0:30
2.
Dear Child (I've Been Dying to Reach You) (Extrait)
Anthony Green
0:30
3.
Drug Dealer (Extrait)
Anthony Green
0:30
4.
Stonehearted Man (Extrait)
Anthony Green
0:30
5.
Babygirl (Extrait)
Anthony Green
0:30
6.
Miracle Sun (Extrait)
Anthony Green
0:30
7.
Califone (Extrait)
Anthony Green
0:30
8.
Springtime out the Van Window (Extrait)
Anthony Green
0:30
9.
Slowing Down (Long Time Coming) (Extrait)
Anthony Green
0:30
10.
The First Day of Work at the Microscope Store (Extrait)
Anthony Green
0:30
11.
Devils Song (This Feels Like a Nightmare) (Extrait)
Anthony Green
0:30
12.
13.
14.
The Fisherman Will Be Bewildered (Extrait)
Anthony Green
0:30
15.
Plays Ugly For Daddy (Extrait)
Anthony Green
0:30
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
