Award Winning Country Songs, Vol. 1
Country
2013
1.
King of the Road (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
Harper Valley Pta (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
Stand by Your Man (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
A Boy Named Sue (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
For the Good Times (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
When You're Hot, You're Hot (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
The Gambler (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
He Stopped Loving Her Today (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
9 to 5 (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30