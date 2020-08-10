Award Winning Country Songs, Vol. 1

Country

2013

1.

King of the Road (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
2.

Harper Valley Pta (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
3.

Stand by Your Man (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
4.

A Boy Named Sue (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
5.

For the Good Times (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
6.

When You're Hot, You're Hot (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
7.

Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
8.

The Gambler (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
9.

He Stopped Loving Her Today (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
10.

9 to 5 (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30

10 chansons

30 min

© Limitless Hits