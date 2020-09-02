B-Sides & Other Ways

B-Sides & Other Ways

Pop

2016

1.

I Can't Make You Love Me (Extrait)

Dave Thomas Junior

0:30
2.

Can't Get You out of My Head (Extrait)

Dave Thomas Junior

0:30
3.

We Are the Stars Tonight (Extrait)

Dave Thomas Junior

0:30
4.

Ever (Extrait)

Dave Thomas Junior

0:30
5.

If I Had a Penny (Extrait)

Dave Thomas Junior

0:30
6.

Nothing in the World (Extrait)

Dave Thomas Junior

0:30
7.

We Can Dream the Same Dream (Extrait)

Dave Thomas Junior

0:30
8.

Sink or Swim (Extrait)

Dave Thomas Junior

0:30
9.

Broken and Perfect (Extrait)

Dave Thomas Junior

0:30
10.

Hymn for the Departed (Extrait)

Dave Thomas Junior

0:30
11.

Culver City Blues (Extrait)

Dave Thomas Junior

0:30

11 chansons

44 min

© Dave Thomas Junior