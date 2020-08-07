Babies Go Billy Joel
Musique pour enfants
2020
1.
Uptown Girl (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
2.
We Didn't Start the Fire (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
3.
Piano Man (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
4.
You May Be Right (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
5.
Just the Way You Are (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
6.
My Life (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
7.
The River of Dreams (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
8.
The Longest Time (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
9.
Only the Good Die Young (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
10.
Honesty (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
11.
A Matter of Trust (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
12.
Goodnight (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
13.
Allentown (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
14.
The Downeaster Alexa (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30