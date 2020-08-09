Babies Go Dire Straits

Babies Go Dire Straits

Musique pour enfants

2019

1.

So Far Away (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
2.

Brothers in Arms (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
3.

Sultans of Swing (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
4.

Walk of Life (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
5.

Your Latest Trick (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
6.

Lady Writer (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
7.

News (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
8.

Money For Nothing (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
9.

Single Handed Sailor (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
10.

Six Blade Knife (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
11.

Why Worry (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
12.

Water of Love (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
13.

Calling Elvis (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
14.

Ticket to Heaven (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30

14 chansons

51 min

© RGS Music