Babies Go Eric Clapton

Babies Go Eric Clapton

Musique pour enfants

2019

1.

Change the World (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
2.

I Cant Stand It (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
3.

Tears in Heaven (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
4.

Sunshine of Your Love (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
5.

Let It Grow (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
6.

She's Waiting (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
7.

White Room (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
8.

Layla (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
9.

Pilgrim (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
10.

My Father's Eyes (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
11.

Its in the Way That You Use It (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
12.

Bell Bottom Blues (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
13.

Let It Rain (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
14.

Wonderful Tonight (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30

14 chansons

51 min

© RGS Music