Babies Go Iggy Pop

Musique pour enfants

2020

1.

The Passenger (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
2.

Lust for Life (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
3.

Candy (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
4.

Loves Missing (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
5.

Gardenia (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
6.

Real Wild Child (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
7.

China girl (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
8.

James Bond (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
9.

Cold Metal (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
10.

Dum Dum Boys (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
11.

Nightclubbing (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
12.

Home (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
13.

Cry for Love (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
14.

Everybody´s Talkin (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30

14 chansons

42 min

© RGS Music