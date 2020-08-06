Babies Go Paul Mccartney
Musique pour enfants
2018
1.
Pipes of Peace (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
2.
No More Lonely Nights (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
3.
We All Stand Together (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
4.
Band on The Run (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
5.
Ebony And Ivory (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
6.
Say Say Say (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
7.
Beautiful (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
8.
Another Day (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
9.
Live And Let Die (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
10.
My Love (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
11.
Let em in (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
12.
With a Little Luck (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
13.
Come on To Me (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
14.
Hope of Deliverance (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30