Babies Go Pop! - Wonderful Instrumental Children's Versions of Your Favorite Songs Including the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Bob Marley, And More!

Musique pour enfants

2013

1.

Let It Be (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
2.

Nowhere Man (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
3.

Hey Jude (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
4.

Obladi Oblada (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
5.

Yellow Submarine (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
6.

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
7.

Under My Thumb (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
8.

Miss You (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
9.

Tumbling Dice (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
10.

Wild Horses (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
11.

With or Without You (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
12.

Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get out Of (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
13.

All I Want Is You (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
14.

Is This Love (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
15.

Buffalo Soldier (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
16.

Get up Stand Up (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
17.

Living on a Prayer (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
18.

You Give Love a Bad Name (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
19.

Susie Q (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
20.

I Heard It Through the Grapevine (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
21.

(They Long to Be) Cose Toyou (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
22.

Goosbye to Love (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
23.

Wish You Were Here (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
24.

Time (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
25.

Boys Don't Cry (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
26.

Friday I'm in Love (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
27.

Can't Help Falling in Love (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
28.

You Don't Have to Say You Love Me (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
29.

Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
30.

Candle in the Wind (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
31.

Can You Feel the Love Tonight (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30

31 chansons

1 h 41 min

© RGS Music