Babies Go Rock

Babies Go Rock

Musique pour enfants

2014

1.

All You Need Is Love (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
2.

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
3.

Wish You Were Here (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
4.

With or Without You (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
5.

Yellow Submarine (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
6.

Miss You (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
7.

Another Brick in the Wall (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
8.

I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
9.

Strawberry Fields Forever (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
10.

Ruby Tuesday (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
11.

Money (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
12.

One (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
13.

Ticket to Ride (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
14.

Angie (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
15.

Confortably Numb (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
16.

Pride (In the Name of Love) (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30

16 chansons

51 min

© RGS Music