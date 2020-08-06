Babies Go Rock
Musique pour enfants
2014
1.
All You Need Is Love (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
2.
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
3.
Wish You Were Here (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
4.
With or Without You (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
5.
Yellow Submarine (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
6.
Miss You (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
7.
Another Brick in the Wall (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
8.
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
9.
Strawberry Fields Forever (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
10.
Ruby Tuesday (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
11.
Money (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
12.
One (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
13.
Ticket to Ride (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
14.
Angie (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
15.
Confortably Numb (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
16.
Pride (In the Name of Love) (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30