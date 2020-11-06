Baby It's Cold Outside (Christmas Chill Lounge - Instrumental Christmas Music)
Musique de Noël
2020
1.
Baby, It's Cold Outside (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
2.
All I Want For Christmas Is You (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
3.
Last Christmas (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
4.
Sleigh Ride (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
5.
Carol of the Bells (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
6.
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
7.
Winter Wonderland (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
8.
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
9.
Frosty the Snowman (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
10.
Christmas Time Is Here (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
11.
Mele Kalikimaka (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
12.
Santa Baby (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
13.
Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
14.
The Christmas Song (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
15.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
16.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
17.
White Christmas (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30