Baby It's Me

Baby It's Me

R&B

1977

1.

Gettin' Ready For Love (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
2.

You Got It (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
3.

Baby It's Me (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
4.

Too Shy To Say (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
5.

Your Love Is So Good For Me (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
6.

Top Of The World (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
7.

All Night Lover (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
8.

Confide In Me (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
9.

The Same Love That Made Me Laugh (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
10.

Come In From The Rain (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
11.

Baby, I Love Your Way (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
12.

Brass Band (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
13.

Country John (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
14.

Room Enough For Two (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
15.

Gettin' Ready For Love (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
16.

You Got It (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
17.

Baby It's Me (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
18.

Your Love Is So Good For Me (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
19.

Top Of The World (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
20.

All Night Lover (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30
21.

The Same Love That Made Me Laugh (Extrait)

Diana Ross

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 21 min

© UNI - MOTOWN