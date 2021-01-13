Baby's Got A Gun

Baby's Got A Gun

Pop

1980

1.

Oh Lucinda (Love Becomes A Habit) (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
2.

The Happy Pilgrim (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
3.

Why Don't You Kill Yourself (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
4.

Me And My Shadow (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
5.

Deadly Nightshade (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
6.

Strange Mouth (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
7.

My Way Out Of Here (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
8.

The Big Sleep (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
9.

Re-Union (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
10.

Fools (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
11.

Castle Built On Sand (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
12.

Trouble In The World (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30

12 chansons

39 min

© Columbia