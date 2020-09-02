Baby's Sleepy Lullabies

Musique pour enfants

2012

1.

Rock a Bye Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Summer Lullaby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

The North Wind Doth Blow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

All the Pretty Little Horses (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Golden Slumbers (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Suo Gan (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Star Light Star Bright (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

All Through the Night (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Lavender's Blue (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Loch Lomond (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Hushabye My Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Sleep Baby Sleep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Little Baby, Sweetly Sleep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Goodnight Children (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Go to Sleep My Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Cradle song (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Mister Moon (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Brahms' Lullaby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

20 chansons

43 min

© CRS Records Ltd