Bach: Brandenburg Concertos

Bach: Brandenburg Concertos

Musique classique

2011

1.

1. (Allegro) (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
2.

2. Adagio (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
3.

3. Allegro (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
4.

4. Menuet - Trio - Polonaise (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
5.

1. (Allegro) (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
6.

2. Andante (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
7.

3. Allegro assai (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
8.

1. (Allegro) (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
9.

2. Adagio (BWV 1019a) (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:21
10.

3. Allegro (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
11.

Sinfonia (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
12.

Sinfonia (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
13.

Sinfonia (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
14.

No. 42 Sinfonia (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
15.

1. Allegro (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
16.

2. Andante (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
17.

3. Presto (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
18.

1. Allegro (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
19.

2. Affettuoso (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
20.

3. Allegro (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
21.

1. Allegro (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
22.

2. Adagio ma non tanto (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
23.

3. Allegro (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
24.

Sinfonia (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
25.

Sinfonia (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
26.

1. Sonatina (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30
27.

1. Sonata (Grave. Adagio) (Extrait)

Orchestra of the Antipodes

0:30

27 chansons

2 h 02 min

© Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC)