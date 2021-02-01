Bach Cantatas, BWV 82 and 199

Musique classique

2003

1.

BWV82: Aria: Ich habe genug (Extrait)

Lorraine Hunt Lieberson

0:30
2.

BWV82: Recitative: Ich habe genug. Mein Trost ist nur allein (Extrait)

Lorraine Hunt Lieberson

0:30
3.

BWV82: Aria: Schlummert ein, ihr matten Augen (Extrait)

Lorraine Hunt Lieberson

0:30
4.

BWV82: Recitative: Mein Gott! wenn kommt das schoene: Nun! (Extrait)

Lorraine Hunt Lieberson

0:30
5.

BWV82: Aria: Ich freue mich auf meinen Tod (Extrait)

Lorraine Hunt Lieberson

0:30
6.

BWV199: Recitative: Mein Herze schwimmt im Blut (Extrait)

Lorraine Hunt Lieberson

0:30
7.

BWV199: Aria: Stumme Seufzer, stille Klagen (Extrait)

Lorraine Hunt Lieberson

0:30
8.

BWV199: Recitative: Doch Gott muss mir gnaedig sein (Extrait)

Lorraine Hunt Lieberson

0:30
9.

BWV199: Aria: Tief gebueckt und voller Reue (Extrait)

Lorraine Hunt Lieberson

0:30
10.

BWV199: Recitative: Auf diese Schmerzensreu (Extrait)

Lorraine Hunt Lieberson

0:16
11.

BWV199: Chorale: Ich, dein betruebtes Kind (Extrait)

Lorraine Hunt Lieberson

0:30
12.

BWV199: Recitative: Ich lege mich in diese Wunden (Extrait)

Lorraine Hunt Lieberson

0:30
13.

BWV199: Aria: Wie freudig ist mein Herz (Extrait)

Lorraine Hunt Lieberson

0:30

13 chansons

51 min

