Bach Cantatas, BWV 82 and 199
Musique classique
2003
1.
BWV82: Aria: Ich habe genug (Extrait)
Lorraine Hunt Lieberson
0:30
2.
BWV82: Recitative: Ich habe genug. Mein Trost ist nur allein (Extrait)
Lorraine Hunt Lieberson
0:30
3.
BWV82: Aria: Schlummert ein, ihr matten Augen (Extrait)
Lorraine Hunt Lieberson
0:30
4.
BWV82: Recitative: Mein Gott! wenn kommt das schoene: Nun! (Extrait)
Lorraine Hunt Lieberson
0:30
5.
BWV82: Aria: Ich freue mich auf meinen Tod (Extrait)
Lorraine Hunt Lieberson
0:30
6.
BWV199: Recitative: Mein Herze schwimmt im Blut (Extrait)
Lorraine Hunt Lieberson
0:30
7.
BWV199: Aria: Stumme Seufzer, stille Klagen (Extrait)
Lorraine Hunt Lieberson
0:30
8.
BWV199: Recitative: Doch Gott muss mir gnaedig sein (Extrait)
Lorraine Hunt Lieberson
0:30
9.
BWV199: Aria: Tief gebueckt und voller Reue (Extrait)
Lorraine Hunt Lieberson
0:30
10.
BWV199: Recitative: Auf diese Schmerzensreu (Extrait)
Lorraine Hunt Lieberson
0:16
11.
BWV199: Chorale: Ich, dein betruebtes Kind (Extrait)
Lorraine Hunt Lieberson
0:30
12.
BWV199: Recitative: Ich lege mich in diese Wunden (Extrait)
Lorraine Hunt Lieberson
0:30
13.
BWV199: Aria: Wie freudig ist mein Herz (Extrait)
Lorraine Hunt Lieberson
0:30