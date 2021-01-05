Bach, J.C.: 6 Symphonies, Op. 3
Musique classique
1970
1.
1. Allegro con spirito (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
2.
2. Andante (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
3.
3. Presto (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
4.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
5.
2. Andante (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
6.
3. Allegro assai (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
7.
1. Allegro di molto (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
8.
2. Andantino (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
9.
3. Allegro (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
10.
1. Allegro con spirito (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
11.
2. Andantino (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
12.
3. Tempo di menuetto più tosto allegro (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
13.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
14.
2. Andante (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
15.
3. Allegro assai (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
16.
1. Allegro assai (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
17.
2. Andante (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
18.
3. Allegro assai (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30