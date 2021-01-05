Bach, J.S.: Cantatas Nos. 80 & 140
Musique classique
1981
1.
Chor: "Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme" (Extrait)
Elly Ameling
0:30
2.
Rezitativ: "Er kommt, er kommt, der Bräutigam kommt!" (Extrait)
Elly Ameling
0:30
3.
Arie (Duett): "Wann kommst du, mein Heil?" (Extrait)
Elly Ameling
0:30
4.
Choral: "Zion hört die Wächter singen" (Extrait)
Elly Ameling
0:30
5.
Rezitativ: "So geh' herein zu mir" (Extrait)
Elly Ameling
0:30
6.
Arie: "Mein Freund ist mein!" (Extrait)
Elly Ameling
0:30
7.
Choral: "Gloria sei dir gesungen" (Extrait)
Elly Ameling
0:30
8.
Chor: "Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott" (Extrait)
Elly Ameling
0:30
9.
Arie: "Mit unsrer Macht ist nichts getan" (Extrait)
Elly Ameling
0:30
10.
Rezitativ: "Erwäge doch, Kind Gottes" (Extrait)
Elly Ameling
0:30
11.
Arie: "Komm in mein Herzens Haus" (Extrait)
Elly Ameling
0:30
12.
Choral: "Und wenn die Welt voll Teufel wär" (Extrait)
Elly Ameling
0:30
13.
Rezitativ: "So stehe denn bei Christi blutgefärbter Fahne" (Extrait)
Elly Ameling
0:30
14.
Duett: "Wie selig sind doch, die Gott im Munde tragen" (Extrait)
Elly Ameling
0:30
15.
Choral: "Das Wort sie sollen lassen stahn" (Extrait)
Elly Ameling
0:30