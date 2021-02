Beethoven : The Piano Sonatas (Live)

Beethoven : The Piano Sonatas (Live)

Slide 1 of 19

© Decca Music Group Ltd.

No. 15 in in B minor. BWV 801

No. 15 in in B minor. BWV 801 (Extrait) András Schiff

No. 14 in B flat, BWV 800

No. 14 in B flat, BWV 800 (Extrait) András Schiff

No. 13 in A minor, BWV 799

No. 13 in A minor, BWV 799 (Extrait) András Schiff

No. 12 in A, BWV 798

No. 12 in A, BWV 798 (Extrait) András Schiff

No. 11 in G minor, BWV 797

No. 11 in G minor, BWV 797 (Extrait) András Schiff

No. 10 in G, BWV 796

No. 10 in G, BWV 796 (Extrait) András Schiff

No. 9 in F Minor, BWV 795

No. 9 in F Minor, BWV 795 (Extrait) András Schiff

No. 8 in F, BWV 794

No. 8 in F, BWV 794 (Extrait) András Schiff

No. 7 in E minor, BWV 793

No. 7 in E minor, BWV 793 (Extrait) András Schiff

No. 6 in E, BWV 792

No. 6 in E, BWV 792 (Extrait) András Schiff

No. 5 in E flat, BWV 791

No. 5 in E flat, BWV 791 (Extrait) András Schiff

No. 4 in D minor, BWV 790

No. 4 in D minor, BWV 790 (Extrait) András Schiff

No. 3 in D, BWV 789

No. 3 in D, BWV 789 (Extrait) András Schiff

No. 2 in C minor, BWV 788

No. 2 in C minor, BWV 788 (Extrait) András Schiff

No. 1 in C, BWV 787

No. 1 in C, BWV 787 (Extrait) András Schiff

J.S. Bach: Invention No.15 in B minor, BWV 786

J.S. Bach: Invention No.15 in B minor, BWV 786 (Extrait) András Schiff

J.S. Bach: Invention No.14 in B flat, BWV 785

J.S. Bach: Invention No.14 in B flat, BWV 785 (Extrait) András Schiff

J.S. Bach: Invention No. 13 in A Minor, BWV 784

J.S. Bach: Invention No. 13 in A Minor, BWV 784 (Extrait) András Schiff

J.S. Bach: Invention No.12 in A, BWV 783

J.S. Bach: Invention No.12 in A, BWV 783 (Extrait) András Schiff

J.S. Bach: Invention No.11 in G minor, BWV782

J.S. Bach: Invention No.11 in G minor, BWV782 (Extrait) András Schiff

J.S. Bach: Invention No.10 in G, BWV781

J.S. Bach: Invention No.10 in G, BWV781 (Extrait) András Schiff

J.S. Bach: Invention No.9 in F minor, BWV780

J.S. Bach: Invention No.9 in F minor, BWV780 (Extrait) András Schiff

J.S. Bach: Invention No. 8 in F Major, BWV 779

J.S. Bach: Invention No. 8 in F Major, BWV 779 (Extrait) András Schiff

J.S. Bach: Invention No.7 in E minor, BWV778

J.S. Bach: Invention No.7 in E minor, BWV778 (Extrait) András Schiff

J.S. Bach: Invention No.6 in E, BWV777

J.S. Bach: Invention No.6 in E, BWV777 (Extrait) András Schiff

J.S. Bach: Invention No.5 in E flat, BWV776

J.S. Bach: Invention No.5 in E flat, BWV776 (Extrait) András Schiff

J.S. Bach: Invention No.4 in D minor, BWV775

J.S. Bach: Invention No.4 in D minor, BWV775 (Extrait) András Schiff

J.S. Bach: Invention No.3 in D, BWV774

J.S. Bach: Invention No.3 in D, BWV774 (Extrait) András Schiff

J.S. Bach: Invention No.2 in C minor, BWV773

J.S. Bach: Invention No.2 in C minor, BWV773 (Extrait) András Schiff

J.S. Bach: Invention No.1 in C, BWV772a

J.S. Bach: Invention No.1 in C, BWV772a (Extrait) András Schiff

Bach, J.S.: Two and Three Part Inventions