Bach: Piano Works
Musique classique
2016
1.
1. Overture (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
2.
2. Allemande (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
3.
3. Courante (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
4.
4. Aria (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
5.
5. Sarabande (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
6.
6. Menuet (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
7.
7. Gigue (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
8.
J.S. Bach: Toccata in C Minor, BWV 911 (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
9.
1. Prélude (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
10.
2. Allemande (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
11.
3. Courante (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
12.
4. Sarabande (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
13.
5. Gavotte I - Gavotte II ou la musette (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
14.
6. Gigue (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
15.
1. Fantasia (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
16.
2. Fugue (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
17.
2. Andante (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
18.
J.S. Bach: Choral: "Ich ruf zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ", BWV 639 (Arr. Busoni) (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
19.
J.S. Bach: Choral: "Komm Gott Schopfer heiliger Geist", BWV 667 (Arr. Busoni) (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
20.
J.S. Bach: Choral: "Nun komm der Heiden Heiland", BWV 659 (Arr. Busoni) (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
21.
J.S. Bach: Prelude in G Minor, BWV 535 (Arr. Piano by Siloti) (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30
22.
Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (Arr. Piano by Kempff) (Extrait)
Nelson Freire
0:30