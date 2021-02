Classical Sounds for Better Focus

Classical Sounds for Better Focus

Study with Me (Homework Music)

Study with Me (Homework Music)

Classic Improves Memory – Deep Concentration, Relaxation Sounds for Study, Easy Learning, Train Your Mind, Bach, Mozart

Classic Improves Memory – Deep Concentration, Relaxation Sounds for Study, Easy Learning, Train Your Mind, Bach, Mozart

Music for Better Focus – Brain Exercises, Study Better, Improve Memory & Concentration, Creative Mind, Inspiration & Motivation, Deep Focus, Mental Renewal, Mindfulness for Learning

Music for Better Focus – Brain Exercises, Study Better, Improve Memory & Concentration, Creative Mind, Inspiration & Motivation, Deep Focus, Mental Renewal, Mindfulness for Learning

Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Major, BWV 1015: IV. Presto (Organ Version)

Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Major, BWV 1015: IV. Presto (Organ Version) (Extrait) Exam Study Music Academy

Violin Sonata No. 1 in B Minor, BWV 1014: III. Andante (Harpsichord Version)

Violin Sonata No. 1 in B Minor, BWV 1014: III. Andante (Harpsichord Version) (Extrait) Exam Study Music Academy

Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: I. Prelude

Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: I. Prelude (Extrait) Exam Study Music Academy

Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: II. Allemande (Organ Version)

Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: II. Allemande (Organ Version) (Extrait) Exam Study Music Academy

Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BWV 1001: II. Fuga (Harpsichord Version)

Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BWV 1001: II. Fuga (Harpsichord Version) (Extrait) Exam Study Music Academy

Violin Partita No. 1 in B Minor, BWV 1002: III. Courante

Violin Partita No. 1 in B Minor, BWV 1002: III. Courante (Extrait) Exam Study Music Academy

Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: I. Prelude

Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: I. Prelude (Extrait) Exam Study Music Academy

Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: IV. Sarabande

Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: IV. Sarabande (Extrait) Exam Study Music Academy

Cello Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007: I. Prelude (Basson Version)

Cello Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007: I. Prelude (Basson Version) (Extrait) Exam Study Music Academy

Violin Partita No. 1 in B Minor, BWV 1002: V. Sarabande (Flute Harp Version)

Violin Partita No. 1 in B Minor, BWV 1002: V. Sarabande (Flute Harp Version) (Extrait) Exam Study Music Academy

Sonata No. 1 in B Minor, BWV 1014: IV. Allegro

Sonata No. 1 in B Minor, BWV 1014: IV. Allegro (Extrait) Exam Study Music Academy

Sonata No. 2 in D Major, BWV 1028: IV. Allegro

Sonata No. 2 in D Major, BWV 1028: IV. Allegro (Extrait) Exam Study Music Academy

Bach Study to the Classics: Bach to Work, Classical Music for Concentration, Relaxation and Quite Study