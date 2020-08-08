Back in Town

Back in Town

Jazz

2014

1.

Back in Town (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Late Summer (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

City at Dark (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Electric Spring (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Ibiza Calling (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Kid Books (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Rainy Sunday (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Secret Place (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Winter Dub (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Silent Circus (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Lights of Yaiza (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

Playa D'en Bossa (Nova) (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

The Silence of St. Rafael (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Blue Flame Records