Back To Back: Jerry Lee Lewis & Gene Vincent
Rock
2011
1.
Great Balls Of Fire (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Be-Bop-A-Lula (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Wear My Ring (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Dance To The Bop (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Chantilly Lace (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Race With The Devil (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Lotta Lovin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Pretty Pretty Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
I Got It (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Gonna Back Up Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Who Slapped John? (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
You Told A Fib (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30