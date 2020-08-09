Back To Back: Jerry Lee Lewis & Gene Vincent

Back To Back: Jerry Lee Lewis & Gene Vincent

Rock

2011

1.

Great Balls Of Fire (Live) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Be-Bop-A-Lula (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Live) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Wear My Ring (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Dance To The Bop (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Chantilly Lace (Live) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Race With The Devil (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Lotta Lovin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Pretty Pretty Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

I Got It (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Gonna Back Up Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Who Slapped John? (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

You Told A Fib (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

20 chansons

53 min

© Vanilla OMP