Back To Back: Khia & Killah Priest
Hip-hop
2011
1.
My Neck, My Back (Lick It) (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
2.
Come With Me (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
3.
Jealous Girls (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
4.
Do You Want It (feat. Crystal Graves) (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
5.
Fuck Dem Fuck Niggaz (feat. DSD) (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
6.
Excalibur (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
7.
I Know U Want It (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
8.
Musifixtion (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
9.
We Were Meant To Be (feat. Markus Vance) (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
10.
Breathe (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
11.
Hater (Skit) (Extrait)
Khia
0:29
12.
Robbery (feat. Savoy) (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
13.
Don't Trust No Niggas (feat. DSD) (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
14.
Time (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
15.
The K-Wang (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
16.
Deja Vu (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
17.
For My King (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
18.
Do The Damn Thing (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
19.
You My Girl (feat. Markus Vance) (Extrait)
Khia
0:30
20.
When I'm Writing (Extrait)
Khia
0:30