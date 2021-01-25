Back To Black And White
Pop
2020
1.
Hello, Hello Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Home (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Hello Josephine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Break Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
As Long as I live (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Money (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Let's talk about us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30