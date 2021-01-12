Back Together

Musique classique

2019

1.

The Greatest Show (Extrait)

Michael Ball

0:30
2.

Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again (Extrait)

Michael Ball

0:30
3.

Sunrise, Sunset (Extrait)

Michael Ball

0:30
4.

Circle Of Life (Extrait)

Michael Ball

0:30
5.

Come Fly With Me (Extrait)

Michael Ball

0:30
6.

Queen Medley (Extrait)

Michael Ball

0:30
7.

My Way (Extrait)

Michael Ball

0:30
8.

Something Inside So Strong (Extrait)

Michael Ball

0:30
9.

I Will Always Believe (Extrait)

Michael Ball

0:30
10.

Let It Be Me (Extrait)

Michael Ball

0:30
11.

Somethings Gotten Hold of My Heart (Extrait)

Michael Ball

0:30
12.

Army (Extrait)

Michael Ball

0:30
13.

Brothers In Arms (Extrait)

Michael Ball

0:30

13 chansons

57 min

© Decca (UMO) (Classics)