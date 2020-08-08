Baladas de cine

Baladas de cine

Divers

2011

1.

Doctor Zhivago-Lara's Theme (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
2.

Titanic-My Heart Will Go On (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
3.

Bailando Con Lobos-Tema Central (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
4.

Casablanca-As Time Goes By (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
5.

Sonrisas Y Lágrimas-Edelweiss (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
6.

Algo Para Recordar-When I Fall In Love (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
7.

Carros De Fuego-Chariots Of Fire (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
8.

Desayuno Con Diamantes-Moon River (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
9.

Diez La Mujer Perfecta-Bolero (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
10.

Pretty Woman-It Must Have Been Love (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
11.

La Historia Interminable-Neverending Story (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
12.

La Mujer De Rojo-I Just Called To Say I Love You (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
13.

Love Story-Where Do I Begin (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
14.

Memorias De Africa-Concierto Para Clarinete (Adagio) (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
15.

Robin Hood-(Everything I Do) I Do It For You (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
16.

Romeo Y Julieta-Tema De Amor (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
17.

Top Gun-Take Me Breath Away (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
18.

When A Man Loves A Woman-Tema Central (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Digital Natives

Albums

Slide 1 of 2