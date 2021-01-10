Ballade à Sylvie

Ballade à Sylvie

Musique Francophone

2003

1.

Ballade à Sylvie (Extrait)

Leny Escudero

0:30
2.

Pour une amourette (Extrait)

Leny Escudero

0:30
3.

Ante natale (Extrait)

Leny Escudero

0:30
4.

Ville morte (Extrait)

Leny Escudero

0:30
5.

Bario chino (Extrait)

Leny Escudero

0:30
6.

Comme un somnambule (Extrait)

Leny Escudero

0:30
7.

Comme un voyageur secret (Extrait)

Leny Escudero

0:30
8.

He...president (Extrait)

Leny Escudero

0:30
9.

Mado (Extrait)

Leny Escudero

0:30
10.

Les fourmis (Extrait)

Leny Escudero

0:30
11.

Mientras pasa el Rio (Extrait)

Leny Escudero

0:30

11 chansons

38 min

© Documents