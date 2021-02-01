Ballets intégrales (Casse noisette - La belle au bois dormant - Le lac des cygnes)
Musique classique
2002
Disque 1
1.
The Nutcracker, Op.71: Overture (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
2.
The Nutcracker Op.71, Act I, Scene 1: 1. The Decoration of the Christmas Tree (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
3.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act I, Scene 1: 2. March (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
4.
The Nutcracker Op.71, Act I, Scene 1: 3. Children's Galop and Entry of the Parents (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
5.
The Nutcracker Op.71, Act I, Scene 1: 4. Arrival of Drosselmeyer (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
6.
The Nutcracker Op.71, Act I, Scene 1: 5. Grandfather's Dance (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
7.
The Nutcracker Op.71, Act I, Scene 1: 6. Departure of the Guests - Night (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
8.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act I, Scene 1: 7. The Battle (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
9.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act I, Scene 2: 8. The Forest of Fir Trees in Winter (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
10.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act I, Scene 2: 9. Waltz of the Snowflakes (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
Disque 2
1.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act II: 10. Confiturembourg (The Kingdom of Sweets) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
2.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act II: 11. Entry of Clara and the Prince (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
3.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act II, 12. Divertissement: a. Chocolate (Spanish Dance) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
4.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act II, 12. Divertissement: b. Coffee (Arab Dance) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
5.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act II, 12. Divertissement: c. Tea (Chinese Dance) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
6.
The Nutcracker (Ballet), Op. 71, TH 14, Act 2 Tableau 3: No. 12, Divertissement, (g) Gigue. Danse anglaise (Orch. Lanchbery) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
7.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act II, 12. Divertissement: e. Trepak (Russian Dance) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
8.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act II, 12. Divertissement: f. Dance of the Reed Flutes (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
9.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act II, 12. Divertissement: g. Mother Gigogne (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
10.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act II: 13. Waltz of the Flowers (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
11.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act II, 14. Pas de deux: a. Pas de deux (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
12.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act II, 14. Pas de deux: b. Variation 1 (Tarantella) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
13.
The Nutcracker, Op. 71, Act 2 Scene 3: No. 14, Pas de deux, (c) Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy - (d) Coda (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
14.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act II: 15. Final Waltz and Apotheosis (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
Disque 3
1.
The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66, TH 13, Prologue: No. 1a, Introduction (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
2.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Prologue: 'The Christening': 1. March (Moderato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
3.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Prologue: 'The Christening': 2. Dance Scene (Moderato con moto) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
4.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Prologue: 'The Christening', 3. Pas de six:: Introduction (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
5.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Prologue: 'The Christening', 3. Pas de six:: Adagio (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
6.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Prologue: 'The Christening', 3. Pas de six:: Variation I: The Fairy of the Crystal Fountain (Allegro moderato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
7.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Prologue: 'The Christening', 3. Pas de six:: Variation II: The Fairy of the Enchanted Garden (Allegro) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
8.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Prologue: 'The Christening', 3. Pas de six:: Variation III: The Fairy of the Woodland Glades (Allegro moderato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
9.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Prologue: 'The Christening', 3. Pas de six:: Variation IV: The Fairy of the Songbirds (Moderato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
10.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Prologue: 'The Christening', 3. Pas de six:: Variation V: The Fairy of the Golden Vine (Allegro molto vivace) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
11.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Prologue: 'The Christening', 3. Pas de six:: Variation VI: The Lilac Fairy (Tempo di valse) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
12.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Prologue: 'The Christening', 3. Pas de six:: Coda (Allegro giusto) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
13.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Prologue: 'The Christening': 4. Finale (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
14.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act I: 'The Spell': 5. Scene (Allegro vivo - Moderato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
15.
The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66, TH 13, Act 1: No. 6, Waltz (Allegro. Tempo di valse) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
16.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act I: 'The Spell': 7. Scene (Andante) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
17.
The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66, TH 13, Act 1: No. 8a, Pas d'action - Rose Adagio (Andante - Adagio maestoso) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
18.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act I: 'The Spell', 8. Pas d'action:: Dance of the Maids of Honour and the Pages (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
19.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act I: 'The Spell', 8. Pas d'action:: Aurora's Variation (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
20.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act I: 'The Spell', 8. Pas d'action:: Coda (Allegro giusto) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
21.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act I: 'The Spell': 9. Finale (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
22.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act II, Scene 1: 'The Vision': 10. Entr'acte and Scene (Allegro con spirito - Un poco più tranquillo) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
23.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act II, Scene 1: 'The Vision': 11. Blindman's-Buff (Allegro vivo) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
24.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act II, Scene 1: 'The Vision': 12. Scene (Moderato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
25.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act II, Scene 1: 'The Vision': Dance of the Duchesses (Minuet) (Moderato con moto) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
26.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act II, Scene 1: 'The Vision': Dance of the Baronesses (Gavotte) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
27.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act II, Scene 1: 'The Vision': Dance of the Countesses (Allegro non troppo) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
28.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act II, Scene 1: 'The Vision': Dance of the Marchionesses (Allegro non troppo) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
Disque 4
1.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act II, Scene 1: 'The Vision', 13. Farandole: Scene (Poco più vivo) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:18
2.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act II, Scene 1: 'The Vision', 13. Farandole: Dance (Allegro non troppo) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
3.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act II, Scene 1: 'The Vision': 14. Scene (Prince Florimund and the Lilac Fairy) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
4.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act II, Scene 1: 'The Vision': 15. Pas d'action (Aurora and Florimund) (Andante cantabile) (Andrew Shulman, cello) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
5.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act II, Scene 1: 'The Vision': Aurora's Variation (Allegro con moto) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
6.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act II, Scene 1: 'The Vision': Coda (Presto) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
7.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act II, Scene 1: 'The Vision': 16. Scene (Allegro agitato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
8.
The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66, TH 13, Act 2: No. 17, Panorama (Andantino) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
9.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act II, Scene 2: 'The Awakening': 19. Symphonic Entr'acte (The Sleep) and Scene (Andante misterioso) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
10.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act II, Scene 2: 'The Awakening': 20. Finale (Allegro agitato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
11.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act III: 'The Wedding': 21. March (Allegro non troppo) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
12.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act III: 'The Wedding': 22. Polonaise (Procession of Fairy-Tale Characters) (Allegro moderato e brillante) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
13.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act III: 'The Wedding', 23. Pas de quatre:: Introduction (Allegro non tanto) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
14.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act III: 'The Wedding', 23. Pas de quatre:: Variation I: The Golden Fairy (Allegro: Tempo di valse) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
15.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act III: 'The Wedding', 23. Pas de quatre:: Variation II: The Silver Fairy (Allegro giusto) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
16.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act III: 'The Wedding', 23. Pas de quatre:: Variation III: The Sapphire Fairy (Vivacissimo) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
17.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act III: 'The Wedding', 23. Pas de quatre:: Variation IV: The Diamond Fairy (Vivace) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
18.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act III: 'The Wedding', 23. Pas de quatre:: Coda (L'istesso tempo) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
19.
Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66, Act III: 'The Wedding'- 24. Pas de caractère "Puss-in-Boots and the White Cat" (Allegro moderato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
20.
Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66, Act III, 'The Wedding': 25. Pas de quatre (Adagio) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
21.
Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66, Act III, 'The Wedding': Variation I - Cinderella and Prince Charming (Allegro / Tempo di valse) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
22.
Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66, Act III, 'The Wedding': Variation II -The Bluebird and Princess Florine (Andantino) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
23.
Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66, Act III, 'The Wedding': Coda (Presto) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
24.
Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66, Act III, 'The Wedding', 26. Pas de caractère: Red Riding-Hood and the Wolf (Allegro moderato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
25.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act III: 'The Wedding', 26. Pas de caractère: Cinderella and Prince Charming (Allegro: Tempo di valse) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
26.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act III: 'The Wedding', 28. Pas de deux (Aurora and Florimund):: Entreé (Allegretto - Allegro moderato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
27.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act III: 'The Wedding', 28. Pas de deux (Aurora and Florimund):: Adagio (Andante non troppo) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
28.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act III: 'The Wedding', 28. Pas de deux (Aurora and Florimund):: Variation I: Florimund (Vivace - Prestissimo) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
29.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act III: 'The Wedding', 28. Pas de deux (Aurora and Florimund):: Variation II: Aurora (Andantino) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
30.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act III: 'The Wedding', 28. Pas de deux (Aurora and Florimund):: Coda (Allegro vivace) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
31.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act III: 'The Wedding': 30. Finale (Allegro brillante: Tempo di mazurka) - (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
32.
Sleeping Beauty, Op.66, Act III: 'The Wedding': Apotheosis (Andante molto maestoso) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
Disque 5
1.
Swan Lake, Op.20: Introduction (Moderato assai) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
2.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act I: 1. Scene (Allegro giusto) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
3.
Swan Lake, Op. 20, TH 12, Act 1: No. 2, Waltz (Tempo di Valse) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
4.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act I: 3. Scene (Allegro moderato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
5.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act I, 4. Pas de trois: I. Intrada (Allegro) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
6.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act I, 4. Pas de trois: II. Andante sostenuto (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
7.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act I, 4. Pas de trois: III. Allegro semplice - Presto (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
8.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act I, 4. Pas de trois: IV. Moderato (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
9.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act I, 4. Pas de trois: V. Allegro (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
10.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act I, 4. Pas de trois: VI. Coda (Allegro vivace) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
11.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act I, 5. Pas de deux: I. Tempo di valse (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
12.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act I, 5. Pas de deux: II. Andante - Allegro - Molto più mosso (Christopher Warren-Green, violin) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
13.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act I, 5. Pas de deux: III. Tempo di valse (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
14.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act I, 5. Pas de deux: IV. Coda (Allegro molto vivace) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
15.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act I: 6. Pas d'action (Andantino quasi moderato - Allegro) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
16.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act I: 7. Subject (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
17.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act I: 8. Dance with Goblets (Tempo di polacca) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
18.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act I: 9. Finale (Andante) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
19.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act II: 11. Scene (Allegro moderato - Allegro vivo) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
20.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act II: 12. Scene (Allegro) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
21.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act II, 13. Dances of the Swans: I. Tempo di valse (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
22.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act II, 13. Dances of the Swans: II. Moderato assai - Molto più mosso (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
23.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act II, 13. Dances of the Swans: III. Tempo di valse (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
24.
Swan Lake, Op. 20, TH 12, Act 2: No. 13, IV. Dance of the Cygnets (Allegro moderato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
25.
Swan Lake, Op. 20, TH 12, Act 2: No. 13, V. Andante - Andante non troppo - Allegro (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
26.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act II, 13. Dances of the Swans: VII. Coda (Allegro vivace) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
Disque 6
1.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III: 15. Allegro giusto (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
2.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III: 16. Dance of the Guests and the Dwarfs (Moderato assai - Allegro vivo) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
3.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III: 17. Scene: Entrance and Waltz of the Special Guests (Allegro - Tempo di valse) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
4.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III: 18. Scene (Allegro - Allegro giusto) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
5.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III, 19. Pas de six: Intrada (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
6.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III, 19. Pas de six: Variation I (Allegro) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
7.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III, 19. Pas de six: Variation II (Andante con moto) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
8.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III, 19. Pas de six: Variation III (Moderato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
9.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III, 19. Pas de six: Variation IV (Allegro) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
10.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III, 19. Pas de six: Variation V (Moderato - Allegro semplice) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
11.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III, 19. Pas de six: Coda (Allegro molto) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
12.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III, Pas de deux (additional number): Introduction (Moderato - Andante) (Christopher Warren-Green, violin) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
13.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III, Pas de deux (additional number): Variation I (Allegro moderato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
14.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III, Pas de deux (additional number): Variation II (Allegro) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
15.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III, Pas de deux (additional number): Coda (Allegro molto vivace) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
16.
Swan Lake, Op. 20, TH 12, Act 3: No. 20, Hungarian Dance - Czardas (Moderato assai - Allegro moderato - Vivace) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
17.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III: Russian Dance (Cadenza - Andante semplice - Allegro vivo) (Christopher Warren-Green, violin) (additional number) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
18.
Swan Lake, Op. 20, TH 12, Act 3: No. 21, Spanish Dance (Allegro non troppo. Tempo di bolero) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
19.
Swan Lake, Op. 20, TH 12, Act 3: No. 22, Neapolitan Dance (Allegro moderato - Andantino quasi moderato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
20.
Swan Lake, Op. 20, TH 12, Act 3: No. 23, Mazurka (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
21.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act III: 24. Scene (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
22.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act IV: 25. Entr'acte (Moderato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
23.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act IV: 26. Scene (Allegro ma non troppo) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
24.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act IV: 27. Dance of the Little Swans (Moderato) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
25.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act IV: 28. Scene (Allegro agitato - Allegro vivace) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
26.
Swan Lake, Op.20, Act IV: 29. Finale (Andante - Allegro agitato - Alla breve - Moderato e maestoso) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30