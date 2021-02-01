Bananamour
Rock
2003
1.
Don't Let It Get You Down (Extrait)
Kevin Ayers
0:30
2.
Shouting in a Bucket Blues (Extrait)
Kevin Ayers
0:30
3.
When Your Parents Go to Sleep (Extrait)
Kevin Ayers
0:30
4.
Interview (Extrait)
Kevin Ayers
0:30
5.
Internotional Anthem (Extrait)
Kevin Ayers
0:30
6.
Decadence (Extrait)
Kevin Ayers
0:30
7.
Oh! Wot a Dream (Extrait)
Kevin Ayers
0:30
8.
Hymn (Extrait)
Kevin Ayers
0:30
9.
Beware of the Dog (Extrait)
Kevin Ayers
0:30
10.
Connie on a Rubber Band (Extrait)
Kevin Ayers
0:30
11.
Decadence (Extrait)
Kevin Ayers
0:30
12.
Take Me to Tahiti (Extrait)
Kevin Ayers
0:30
13.
Caribbean Moon (Extrait)
Kevin Ayers
0:30