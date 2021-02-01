Bande Originale du Film "Les Noces rebelles" (Revolutionary Road - 2008)

Bande Originale du Film "Les Noces rebelles" (Revolutionary Road - 2008)

Divers

2008

1.

Route 12 (Extrait)

Thomas Newman

0:30
2.

Picture Window (Extrait)

Thomas Newman

0:30
3.

The Bright Young Man (Extrait)

Thomas Newman

0:30
4.

Hopeless Emptiness (Extrait)

Thomas Newman

0:30
5.

Unrealistic (Extrait)

Thomas Newman

0:30
6.

Count Every Star (Extrait)

Thomas Newman

0:30
7.

Simple Clean Lines (Extrait)

Thomas Newman

0:30
8.

Speaking of Production Control (Extrait)

Thomas Newman

0:30
9.

Golden People (Extrait)

Thomas Newman

0:30
10.

Night Woods (Extrait)

Thomas Newman

0:30
11.

Crying in the Chapel (Extrait)

Thomas Newman

0:30
12.

April (Extrait)

Thomas Newman

0:30
13.

A Bit Whimsical (Extrait)

Thomas Newman

0:30
14.

Revolutionary Road (End Title) (Extrait)

Thomas Newman

0:30
15.

The Gypsy (Extrait)

Thomas Newman

0:30

15 chansons

46 min

© Nonesuch