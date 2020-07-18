Bangerz! the Greatest Hits (2010-2019)

Folk

2019

1.

Buyer Beware (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
2.

Celtic-American (feat. Marc Gunn) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
3.

Unapologetically Me (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
4.

Club 2 da Pub (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
5.

Gotham's Finest (feat. Megan T.) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
6.

I.R.A. (Interstellar Rebel Army) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
7.

Critical Fail (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
8.

Mountain Rain (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
9.

Corn Shuckin' Time (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
10.

The Vodka Song (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
11.

To Those We Loved (And Should'na Hae) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
12.

Bound for Virginia (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
13.

Across the Sea (feat. Mandy Harvey) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
14.

The Stubby Shillelagh (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
15.

Top o' the Mornin' Wood (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
16.

The Far Back When (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
17.

Nerd in Love (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
18.

Hufflepuff Gets Down (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30

18 chansons

54 min

© Crunchtronic Records