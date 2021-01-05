Barry White - The Collection

Barry White - The Collection

Pop

1988

1.

You're The First, The Last, My Everything (Extrait)

Barry White

0:30
2.

You See The Trouble With Me (Extrait)

Barry White

0:30
3.

Can't Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe (Extrait)

Barry White

0:30
4.

I'll Do For You Anything You Want Me To (Extrait)

Barry White

0:30
5.

Just The Way You Are (Extrait)

Barry White

0:30
6.

Walkin' In The Rain With The One I Love (Extrait)

Barry White

0:30
7.

It May Be Winter Outside (But In My Heart It's Spring) (Extrait)

Barry White

0:30
8.

Love's Theme (Extrait)

Barry White

0:30
9.

Sho' You Right (Extrait)

Barry White

0:30
10.

What Am I Gonna Do With You (Extrait)

Barry White

0:30
11.

Baby We Better Try To Get It Together (Extrait)

Barry White

0:30
12.

Let The Music Play (Extrait)

Barry White

0:30
13.

Don't Make Me Wait Too Long (Extrait)

Barry White

0:30
14.

I'm Gonna Love You Just A Little More Babe (Extrait)

Barry White

0:30
15.

The Right Night (Extrait)

Barry White

0:30
16.

Never, Never Gonna Give Ya Up (Extrait)

Barry White

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 06 min

© Island Def Jam