Barry White - The Collection
Pop
1988
1.
You're The First, The Last, My Everything (Extrait)
Barry White
0:30
2.
You See The Trouble With Me (Extrait)
Barry White
0:30
3.
Can't Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe (Extrait)
Barry White
0:30
4.
I'll Do For You Anything You Want Me To (Extrait)
Barry White
0:30
5.
Just The Way You Are (Extrait)
Barry White
0:30
6.
Walkin' In The Rain With The One I Love (Extrait)
Barry White
0:30
7.
It May Be Winter Outside (But In My Heart It's Spring) (Extrait)
Barry White
0:30
8.
Love's Theme (Extrait)
Barry White
0:30
9.
Sho' You Right (Extrait)
Barry White
0:30
10.
What Am I Gonna Do With You (Extrait)
Barry White
0:30
11.
Baby We Better Try To Get It Together (Extrait)
Barry White
0:30
12.
Let The Music Play (Extrait)
Barry White
0:30
13.
Don't Make Me Wait Too Long (Extrait)
Barry White
0:30
14.
I'm Gonna Love You Just A Little More Babe (Extrait)
Barry White
0:30
15.
The Right Night (Extrait)
Barry White
0:30
16.
Never, Never Gonna Give Ya Up (Extrait)
Barry White
0:30