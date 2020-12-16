Bartók: The Miraculous Mandarin - Concerto for Orchestra

Musique classique

2012

1.

Opening – the girl and three tramps (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30
2.

First seduction game: The shabby old rake (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30
3.

Second seduction game: The young student (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30
4.

Third seduction game (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30
5.

The Mandarin enters and remains immobile in the doorway (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30
6.

The girl begins a hesitant dance… (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30
7.

The Mandarin stumbles – the chase becomes even more passionate (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30
8.

The three tramps leap out, seize the Mandarin and tear him away from the girl (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30
9.

Suddenly the Mandarin's head appears between the pillows and he looks longingly at the girl (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30
10.

The terrified tramps discuss how they Are to get rid of the Mandarin (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30
11.

The body of the Mandarin begins to glow with a greenish blue light (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30
12.

She resists no longer – they embrace (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30
13.

I. Introduzione. Andante non troppo - Allegro vivace (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30
14.

II. Giuoco delle coppie: Allegretto scherzando (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30
15.

III. Elegia: Andante non troppo (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30
16.

IV. Intermezzo interrotto: Allegretto (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30
17.

V. Finale. Presto (Extrait)

Seattle Symphony Chorale

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 07 min

