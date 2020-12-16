Bartók: The Miraculous Mandarin - Concerto for Orchestra
Musique classique
2012
1.
Opening – the girl and three tramps (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
2.
First seduction game: The shabby old rake (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
3.
Second seduction game: The young student (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
4.
Third seduction game (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
5.
The Mandarin enters and remains immobile in the doorway (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
6.
The girl begins a hesitant dance… (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
7.
The Mandarin stumbles – the chase becomes even more passionate (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
8.
The three tramps leap out, seize the Mandarin and tear him away from the girl (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
9.
Suddenly the Mandarin's head appears between the pillows and he looks longingly at the girl (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
10.
The terrified tramps discuss how they Are to get rid of the Mandarin (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
11.
The body of the Mandarin begins to glow with a greenish blue light (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
12.
She resists no longer – they embrace (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
13.
I. Introduzione. Andante non troppo - Allegro vivace (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
14.
II. Giuoco delle coppie: Allegretto scherzando (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
15.
III. Elegia: Andante non troppo (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
16.
IV. Intermezzo interrotto: Allegretto (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
17.
V. Finale. Presto (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30