Bartók: The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19; Two Portraits Op.5 / Prokofiev: Scythian Suite Op. 20
Musique classique
1986
1.
Beginning
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
2.
The curtain rises
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
3.
First seduction game: the shabby old rake
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
4.
Second seduction game
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
5.
The shy youth appears at the door.
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
6.
Third seduction game
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
7.
The Mandarin enters - Encounter with the girl
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
8.
The girl's dance
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
9.
She flees from him; he chases her wildly.
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
10.
The Mandarin stumbles, but catches the girl;they fight The tramps leap out, seize the Mandarin, rob him and suffocate him with pillows.
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
11.
Suddenly the Mandarin's head appears. The tramps drag him out...
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
12.
They drag the Mandarin to the centre of the room - The Mandarin's body begins to glow.
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
13.
The tramps take him down. He falls to the floor and at once leaps at the girl. They embrace.
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
14.
His longing stilled, the Mandarin's wounds begin to bleed; he becomes weaker and dies.
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
15.
No. 1 "Ideal"
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
16.
One Grotesque - Presto
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
17.
1. The Adoration Of Veless And Ala
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
18.
No. 2 The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Spirits Of Darkness
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
19.
No. 3 Night
Shlomo Mintz
0:30
20.
No. 4 The Glorious Departure Of Lolly And The Sun's Procession
Shlomo Mintz
0:30