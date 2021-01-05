Bartók: The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19; Two Portraits Op.5 / Prokofiev: Scythian Suite Op. 20

Bartók: The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19; Two Portraits Op.5 / Prokofiev: Scythian Suite Op. 20

Musique classique

1986

1.

Beginning (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
2.

The curtain rises (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
3.

First seduction game: the shabby old rake (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
4.

Second seduction game (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
5.

The shy youth appears at the door. (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
6.

Third seduction game (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
7.

The Mandarin enters - Encounter with the girl (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
8.

The girl's dance (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
9.

She flees from him; he chases her wildly. (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
10.

The Mandarin stumbles, but catches the girl;they fight The tramps leap out, seize the Mandarin, rob him and suffocate him with pillows. (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
11.

Suddenly the Mandarin's head appears. The tramps drag him out... (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
12.

They drag the Mandarin to the centre of the room - The Mandarin's body begins to glow. (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
13.

The tramps take him down. He falls to the floor and at once leaps at the girl. They embrace. (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
14.

His longing stilled, the Mandarin's wounds begin to bleed; he becomes weaker and dies. (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
15.

No. 1 "Ideal" (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
16.

One Grotesque - Presto (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
17.

1. The Adoration Of Veless And Ala (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
18.

No. 2 The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Spirits Of Darkness (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
19.

No. 3 Night (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30
20.

No. 4 The Glorious Departure Of Lolly And The Sun's Procession (Extrait)

Shlomo Mintz

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 03 min

© Deutsche Grammophon (DG)